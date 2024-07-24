Laapataa Ladies’ Phool aka Nitanshi Goel wishes for Om Shanti Om moment with Deepika Padukone just like SRK: ‘Either my dupatta gets stuck…’

Laapataa Ladies, which marked the directorial comeback of Kiran Rao, is one of the most loved movies of 2024. The comedy-drama has received immense acclaim from the critics as well as the viewers for its story, humor, and acting. Actress Nitanshi Goel, who portrays the character of Phool, has been basking in the praise for her performance. Recently, she revealed her admiration for Deepika Padukone and her dream to have the iconic Om Shanti Om moment with her just like Shah Rukh Khan.

Nitanshi Goel wishes to have her dupatta stuck in Deepika Padukone’s watch like in the film Om Shanti Om

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, the young and talented Nitanshi Goel opened up about taking inspiration from legendary actresses Sridevi and Madhubala. She revealed that she wanted to make an impact in the film industry through her work.

Nitanshi, who is a fangirl of Deepika Padukone, shared her wish of having a meeting with her that resembled a moment in Om Shanti Om. In the 2007 film, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika meet for the first time during the song Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si when her pink dupatta gets stuck in his dhaaga.

Nitanshi said, “I really wish that someday, either my dupatta gets stuck in her watch or hers in mine.”

More about Nitanshi Goel starrer Laapataa Ladies

The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami and revolves around two young brides who get swapped on a train. Presented by Jio Studios, it is helmed by director Kiran Rao. Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies was released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

Apart from Nitanshi Goel, the rest of the cast, including Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, have also garnered a lot of love for their performances.

It is worth noting that the movie was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it got a standing ovation from the audience. Laapataa Ladies had its digital release on April 26 and can currently be streamed on Netflix.

