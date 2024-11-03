Shah Rukh Khan announces he has finally quit smoking after 30 years; 'Mujhe aisa laga tha ki...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to smoking.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024. The superstar graced a special meet and greet event where he interacted with a number of fans. During the event, SRK announced that he has finally quit smoking after 30 years. He also revealed that he thought he wouldn’t feel so ‘breathless,’ but he was still getting there.

Shah Rukh Khan announced, “I am not smoking anymore guys,” much to the delight of his fans. He said, “Mujhe aisa laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn't feel so breathless, but the feeling is still there).” The actor continued that he was still catching up and that would also soon be fine by God’s grace.

Then, a fan announced that, inspired by Shah Rukh, he would also quit smoking cigarettes from that day. In response, SRK told him to follow what his heart said. He stated that he wasn’t a ‘role model’ and that people should do what they want to at any particular point in their lives.

The Jawan star mentioned, “It is the worst thing that after smoking for 30 years I’m giving the advice, ‘Don’t smoke.’” He said that everyone knows smoking is not good for them. SRK expressed that it would be ‘good’ if they could give it up and ‘bad’ if they couldn’t. He concluded by saying, “But having said that, jo cheez me jaisa lage apne apne time me waisa waisa karo (do whatever you feel like doing in your own time).”

Apart from his fans, Shah Rukh Khan also rang in his birthday with his family and closest friends. His wife, Gauri Khan, posted a heartwarming picture from the celebrations. In the photo, SRK was seen cutting a cake, while Gauri kept a hand on his arm. Their daughter, Suhana Khan, was also in the frame and clapped for her father.

The second slide in the post was an old photograph of Shah Rukh and Gauri. She captioned the post, “A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday @iamsrk.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with smoking addiction, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's latest photo dump ft her birthday, Diwali celebrations and childhood glimpses is as endearing as it gets; BFF Suhana Khan finds it ‘quite aesthetic’