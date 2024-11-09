17 Years Of Saawariya: When Ranbir Kapoor almost quit the film after feeling ‘tortured’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, says, ‘He was a true teacher’

As Saawariya celebrates its 17th anniversary today (November 9), we’re reminded of the iconic film that marked the Bollywood debuts of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film holds a special place in cinematic history. On this milestone occasion, let's rewind to the time when Ranbir candidly shared how he almost walked away from the film, feeling ‘tortured’ by Bhansali, but also praised him as a ‘true teacher’.

In a 2016 episode of No Filter Neha, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his intense experience during the filming of Saawariya, revealing that he felt 'tortured' on set. He described how the filmmaker, known for his demanding approach, pushed him to the limit. He recalled moments where he felt physically and emotionally overwhelmed, even contemplating quitting the film after months of grueling work.

He said, "After a point, it got so heavy and I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film at a point. I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job and I am like, 'Listen, I can't do this; it's getting to me.'"

The Animal actor admitted that his sensitive and emotional nature made the process even harder, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, understanding him deeply, pushed his boundaries further, which ultimately became too much for him to handle.

Despite the challenges, he acknowledged that his entire approach to acting has been shaped by his experiences with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He credited the filmmaker and said, "He was a true teacher in that sense. He taught me everything in terms of acting and emotions and stuff like that."

Saawariya wasn't just Ranbir Kapoor's Bollywood debut; it also marked the acting debut of Sonam Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Anil Kapoor. Released in 2007, the film faced tough competition at the box office, going head-to-head with the blockbuster Om Shanti Om.

The ensemble cast included talented actors like Zohra Sehgal, Begum Para, Vibha Chibber, Atheya Chaudhri, and Kenny Desai, contributing to the film's rich and diverse portrayal of characters. The movie also featured Salman Khan in an extended guest role, adding star power to the project.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is set to reunite with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the much-anticipated film Love & War. Announced in January this year, the movie will feature Ranbir alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles.

Love & War is slated for release on March 20, 2026, promising an exciting collaboration between the actor and filmmaker once again.

