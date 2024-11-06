Inside Raha’s 2nd birthday bash hosted by Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt and more relive childhood; see PICS

On November 6, 2022, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a daughter the couple named Raha Kapoor. Since then, the little one has grown up to look like the late actor, and Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor, also smiles and makes faces just like her mommy dearest. On her big day, the happy parents hosted a jungle-themed birthday party for the little girl. Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan dropped inside images from the gala.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the happiest today (November 6) as the love of their lives, daughter Raha Kapoor turned another year older. Hence, they called some of their close friends and family members from the industry to be part of the special party.

In the inside photos shared by Raha’s maternal grandmother Soni Razdan, she can be seen chilling with her girl gang. The senior actress was joined by Raha’s paternal grandmother Neetu Kapoor, actress Neena Gupta, B-town celeb Anu Ranjan, and their common friend Shalini Pradhan. The four ladies can be seen sitting on a couch with their cups of coffee, with a background that perfectly goes with the theme. Sharing the image, she wrote, "When your gang shows up for you #birthdaycelebrations."

Take a look:

Soon after, Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared some glimpses from the gaga. First up, she gave a peek at the gorgeous and yummy-looking cake decorated with leaves and cute animal figurines. It has ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘Raha 2’ penned on it.

The actress and filmmaker also flaunted the pretty décor with the birthday girl’s name on it. In the next photo, Raha’s maternal grandfather, Mahesh Bhatt, can be seen reliving his childhood with the mascots of Mickey and Mini Mouse. A tattoo counter was also installed for the guests.

At the bash, filmmaker Karan Johar arrived with his kids, Yash and Roohi to the celebration. The couple's close friend Ayan Mukerji also joined along with Kareena Kapoor Khan who brought her little son, Jehangir Ali Khan to the birthday bash. A couple of hours ago, Bebo also posted a cute picture of Alia, Ranbir, and Raha on her IG stories and wished the little girl on her birthday.

