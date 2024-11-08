Rishi Kapoor was furious when Ranbir didn't follow his warning against a film, reveals Ananth Mahadevan; ‘He was like that…’ 

Every move or statement of actors in showbiz invites opinions, but a few actors dare to be upfront despite all odds. One of them was the late actor Rishi Kapoor. Recently, Ananth Mahadevan recalled when the veteran actor was once angry when his son, Ranbir, ignored his warning against a film and did it. Moreover, the filmmaker described how Kapoor never shied away from sharing his honest opinions.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor-filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan recounted some interesting anecdotes about Rishi Kapoor. Mahadevan shared the screen space with Kapoor in his 1989 hit film Chandni admired his unfiltered personality and called him an honest person.

To describe the same, he narrated an old incident involving the late actor and his son, Ranbir Kapoor. He said he once visited the Kapoor and Sons actor's home when Rishi was angry because he warned Ranbir against doing a film, yet he did it.

Mahadevan said, "I don't want to name the filmmaker or the film, but Rishi Kapoor was livid. He constantly said he tried his best to dissuade Ranbir from doing that film. I told him, 'don't do it, don't do it, this film will not run.' But he didn't listen."

Apart from this, he also mentioned that Kapoor didn't apply filters in his words and would always share his honest views about films. The filmmaker described, "He used to tell directors of their face 'flop hai yaar, teri film flop hai, koi fayeda nahi hai, mat kar."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor debuted in 1973 with Bobby, co-starring Dimple Kapadia. His notable performances include Amar Akbar Anthony, Sargam, Naseeb, Prem Rog, Chandni, Henna, Deewana, Namastey London, and Love Aaj Kal. The actor passed away on 30 April 2020 after a prolonged illness.