2 Years of Darlings: Alia Bhatt celebrates film co-starring Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, and Shefali Shah; VV gushes over his ‘fav team’

In 2022, Alia Bhatt made her debut as a producer with the movie Darlings. The dark comedy, starring Alia alongside Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew, was highly appreciated by the audience. Today, August 5, 2024, marks two years since the film’s release. Alia celebrated this milestone on her social media, while Vijay couldn't stop gushing over the team.

The official Instagram handle of Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, posted a video that showcased special moments from the Darlings journey including the shooting, the wrap, and the promotions. The text on the video read, “Celebrating two years of Darlings,” while the caption stated, “Double the funs, double the loves. Happy Two Darlings.”

Alia, who impressed everyone with her performance as Badru, reshared the video on her Instagram Stories on the occasion of the film’s 2nd anniversary. Vijay Varma, who portrayed a negative role as Hamza, also posted the video on his stories. He tagged Alia, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and director Jasmeet K Reen, saying, “My fav team.”

Have a look at Alia and Vijay’s stories!

Darlings, which was released on Netflix, was also backed by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment alongside Alia’s production company.

In 2021, Alia made a special post expressing her feelings when the film went on floors. She said, “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor).”

Sharing her nervousness, Alia stated, “I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care.”

Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for her second film as a producer. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, is jointly produced by Eternal Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions. Co-starring Vedang Raina, it will hit theaters on October 11.

