2 years of Darlings starring Alia Bhatt: Vijay Varma's 'sads demise' post for Hamza gives netizens a ‘mini heart attack’; See PIC

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma's film Darlings, which was released on August 5, 2022, was a hit with both audiences and critics. As the movie marks its second anniversary, Vijay Varma celebrated the milestone in a memorable fashion that left his fans with a thrilling surprise.

Yes, you read that correctly! On Instagram, Vijay Varma marked the second anniversary of Darlings with a post featuring his picture and a humorous tribute. The image included a mock obituary reading, “Sads demise. Hamza Abdul Shaikh. Loving husband | Beloved Son-in-law. Monday 5:30 pm. All are welcomes.” Vijay's caption added a playful touch, saying, “It’s been two years since your beloved Hamza left for jannat ki sair. Miss you, Hamza darlings… not.”

As soon as he shared the post, fans flocked to the comment section, expressing their initial shock and fear. One user wrote, "Scared me for a sec," while another added, "Sh*t scared us for a sec." Comments poured in about experiencing a sudden mini heart attack, with one person noting, "Had to read that post twice to make sure of what I was reading."

While some were startled, many appreciated the film’s impact, stating, "This movie, as much as it triggered me, I loved it. Such an important film." Others humorously critiqued the marketing approach, saying, "Advertise karne ka tareeka thoda death full hai," and "Omg one sec ke liye was in total shock Mannnnnn." Some simply expressed frustration, "Arrre yaar!! Aise thodi na daraate hain!!"

Vijay Varma responded to fans' comments about being scared by the post, saying, "Sorry guys didn’t mean to scare u. This is an actual screen grab from the film! Dark comedy banay thi toh post bhi."

The Netflix film Darlings, which garnered widespread acclaim, also marked Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer. Vijay Varma portrayed Hamza Abdul Shaikh, a particularly vile character known for his abusive behavior.

