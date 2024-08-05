WATCH: Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha take away our Monday blues as they get snapped enjoying car ride in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the beloved Bollywood couple, are happy parents to a sweet daughter named Raha. Whenever they are seen in public, especially with their adorable little one, the internet goes crazy over them. Recently, the mother-daughter duo was seen in the city, and just a quick glimpse of them was all it took to brighten up our Monday.

Today, on August 5, a while back, Alia Bhatt and her little cute daughter, Raha Kapoor were spotted in the city as they enjoyed a ride in their swanky car. In a video posted by the paparazzi, the mother and daughter were spotted in the passenger seat as they ventured out on the streets of Mumbai. The little girl looked cute as she gazed out the window while sitting on her mother's lap with a finger in her mouth.

On various occasions, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are seen talking about their daughter and giving insights into her life. In an interaction with Hindustan Times earlier this year, the Alpha actress revealed that she has always trusted her instincts as a mother.

She stated, “When it comes to the legacy that I envisioned as an actor and a mother, I don't think it has been calculated from my side. The choices I make as a mother are also very instinctive to what I feel is best for my child.”

The actress further added that she is a mix of being “meticulous” and “very random” at times. The Jigra actress articulated her belief, expressing that every child is born with their own personality. Thus, as a parent, one needs to raise and care for them and let kids find their own feet. She opines that one should let their children be themselves.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022.

On the work front, Alia has an exciting line-up of projects with Vasan Bala’s Jigra that co-stars Vedang Raina. The highly-awaited film is poised to release on October 11, 2024. Additionally, she has YRF spy-thriller, Alpha along with Sharvari, for which the filming has already started.

Furthermore, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic-saga Love & War, in which she will reunite with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal onscreen.

