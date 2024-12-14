23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Karan Johar drops BTS glimpses ft Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan; don’t miss Kareena Kapoor’s pics

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a timeless Bollywood classic released in 2001, remains a favorite among fans. This iconic family drama featured a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. As the film celebrates its 23rd anniversary today, KJo shared behind-the-scenes moments from the sets, including some unforgettable shots of Kareena’s transformation into Poo, which are too good to miss!

On December 14, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share some unmissable behind-the-scenes pictures from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The first pic shows Karan directing the film with a coffee mug in hand. Another collage features Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, both smiling and posing together.

There’s also a memorable shot with all the lead actors, as well as a heartwarming picture of Big B and Jaya Bachchan. Fans are treated to a few iconic moments of Kareena Kapoor as Poo, including one where she’s sizzling in a red dress posing with Hrithik Roshan and another showing her in a traditional salwar suit with Hrithik Roshan in a kurta. These contrasting pictures are sure to melt hearts.

Reflecting on his journey, KJo expressed how being on set with the legendary cast during his second film as a director was truly a surreal experience. He thanked the amazing crew and cast for believing in him, enabling him to bring both joy and sorrow to the screen. He also gave a special shoutout to the fans, whose continued love for the film, from quoting lines to dancing to the songs, keeps its legacy alive.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Manish Malhotra, and several other celebrities showered Karan Johar's post with love, flooding the comment section with heart emoticons to express their admiration.

In a past interview on the Cyrus Says YouTube channel, Nikkhil Advani revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had envisioned a grand helicopter entry for his character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

However, his expectations didn’t match reality, and he was disappointed when his role only involved stepping down from the helicopter. He explained that the scene was actually focused on Jaya Bachchan's character, who learns about her son’s arrival the moment he touches the ground.

