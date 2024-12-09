Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumors, Amitabh Bachchan takes dig at 'idiots and those with limited brain'; 'Never a dearth…'

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid reader who also takes to social media to speak his mind. Very often, the megastar takes to his blogs to express his opinions on things that bother him. Amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumors, Big B spoke about ‘idiots and those with limited brain’ in his new post. He also stated that there is never a dearth of such in the world.

On December 7, Amitabh Bachchan sat at house Jalsa in Mumbai and penned his thoughts on things that matter to him the most. In his blog post numbered ‘DAY 6136’, he took a dig at ‘idiots and those with limited brain.’ The Piku actor expressed, “Idiots and those with limited brain-never a dearth of such in this World; they make and print their own imbecelic fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half-witted deficiencies in such.” (sic)

This comes at a time when divorce rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are rife. But this is not the first time Big B penned such an unrelated, cryptic thought which was later associated with the star couple’s speculated breakup by fans.

Last month, on November 21, 2024, Senior Bachchan took to his blog on Tumblr and referred to the speculations surrounding his family. He began by stating that it takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life, adding that he rarely says much about family because that is his domain, and its privacy is maintained by him.

However, he added, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications... Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society...”

While a lot has been said by many about Aish and Abhishek allegedly having trouble in paradise, the couple has decided to stay silent on the speculations. Meanwhile, on the work front, Junior Bachchan will be seen playing the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King.

