Kareena Kapoor Khan cheers for little Jeh at school annual function; Saif Ali Khan takes part in fun activities with son: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are often spotted together doing their parent duties. From dropping their kids’ off to football ground to attending their school function and taking them for outings, they do all and more together. Recently, the celebrity couple was seen cheering for their youngest son Jeh as they attended his annual day. Saif even indulged in some fun activities with his son.

A couple of days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan went to their son Jeh’s school, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, to attend its first nursery annual day. In the video dropped by the school’s official Instagram handle, the celebrity couple can be seen arriving at the event with their elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

As the performances started, Bebo and Saif took their seats with the rest of the excited parents. Upon watching Jeh perform on stage, the Crew actress couldn’t control her happiness and like every enthusiastic mother, she even waved at him from the crowd. Kareena was also seen singing the poems along with the kids.

Further in the video, we also see Saif being a responsible father and making his kids learn a couple of tricks. As he watched his child learn new skills, he even took part in the fun games and activities with them. Along with Bebo’s son Jeh, Mukesh Ambani’s eldest grandchild Prithvi Ambani, and TV star Anita Hassanandani’s son Aaravv Reddy also participated at the event. Popular Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was also spotted in the audience.

On December 13, Bebo and Saif came together to attend the 100th birth anniversary of her grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. The star-studded event saw several Bollywood biggies walk the red carpet and pay their respect to the actor and his legacy. From Karisma Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, and almost the entire Kapoor family came together for the event.

They were joined by stars like Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rasika Duggal, Boney Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sharvari, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Akanksha Malhotra and many others.

