Karan Johar shares BTS PICS from his ‘favourite place’ ft. Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh; can you guess it?

Karan Johar is one of the most renowned filmmakers in Bollywood who has worked with stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan, among others. He has directed several successful films and recently made his fans nostalgic by sharing some throwback pictures from the set of his movies.

In the photos, Karan is seen sitting behind the camera as he works with Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh on different projects, and he admits it is his favorite place.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan Johar shared a series of five behind-the-scenes pictures from his film sets. He sat behind the camera in the pictures with his film crew and some actors. Although he didn't mention which projects those photos were from, his picture with Hrithik Roshan could be from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham set. They were seen engaging in some conversation, reflecting their good bond.

Likewise, the other one with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh looking into the camera was from the set of his last hit, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Take a look:

Captioning the post, Karan expressed his passion for film direction and penned, "Behind the camera, my favorite place… can't wait to be back."

Johar's post comes amid high anticipation of his next directorial venture, and his successful filmography as a director has made fans eager to learn more about it. Previously, in May 2024, the director shared an Instagram post with a picture holding a script for his next project. But, any other developments about the same have been kept under wraps.

As a filmmaker, Karan is known to make grand films with gripping storylines, chart-topping music, dance, and an ensemble cast with the essence of mainstream cinema. So, his last words in the caption have made fans speculate if the director is beginning the work on his upcoming project.

Fans quickly shared their reaction to Karan's direction and urged him to make a new film soon in the comments section. One user wrote, "Please come back soon so we can get your movies."

Another fan admired his direction and penned, "Karan Johar is an iconic filmmaker, redefining storytelling with every masterpiece!" One user requested the filmmaker to bring the iconic on-screen pairing of Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, writing, "This time with SRK and Kajol."

On the work front, Karan Johar last directed the hit film Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023.

