Box Office: Hrithik Roshan Hit Flop Movie List
Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Fighter earlier this year, has War 2 in the pipeline. We present you the box office verdicts of his movies.
Hrithik Roshan started his career as a child artist while making several uncredited appearances in his maternal grandfather, filmmaker J Om Prakash's movies. He had his first lead role in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai in 2000. After starring in Fighter earlier this year, the actor has Ayan Mukerji's War 2, the sequel of War which will be released in 2025.
Hrithik Roshan Filmography: Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, And More
Hrithik Roshan's filmography boasts of several successful movies in his career including Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi...Mil Gaya, Krrish, Dhoom 2 and more. Hrithik has eight flops excluding three disasters such as Yaadein and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum respectively.
KAHO NAA...PYAAR HAI
Helmed by actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai starred his son Hrithik Roshan and then newcomer Ameesha Patel as leads. Hrithik was cast in dual roles, Rohit Kumar and Raj Chopra and Ameesha was cast as Sonia Saxena. The musical romantic thriller was a super blockbuster during its release.
KABHI KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the popular movies from his career. He played Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen son and Shah Rukh Khan's brother, Rohan Raichand in the family drama. The 2001 film was also a blockbuster.
KOI MIL GAYA
After a series of debacles, Koi Mil Gaya emerged as a turning point in Hrithik Roshan's career. Hrithik was cast as Rohit Mehra who meets an alien (extraterristerial being) and witnesses a transformation in his life. It was a superhit at the box office.
ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBARA
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan opposite Katrina Kaif. Also starring Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, the 2011 road comedy drama movie turned out to be a hit.
FIGHTER
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as leads. Hrithik played the lead role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. The 2024 release was an average grosser.
Presenting How Hrithik Roshan's Movies Performed At The Indian Box Office:
|Movies
|Verdict
|Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai
|Super Blockbuster
|Fiza
|Semi Hit
|Mission Kashmir
|Average
|Yaadein
|Flop
|Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
|Blockbuster
|Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
|Flop
|Na Tum Jaano Na Hum
|Disaster
|Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
|Flop
|Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
|Flop
|Koi... Mil Gaya
|Super Hit
|Lakshya
|Flop
|Krrish
|Blockbuster
|Dhoom 2
|Blockbuster
|Jodhaa Akbar
|Semi Hit
|Luck By Chance
|Flop
|Kites
|Flop
|Guzaarish
|Disaster
|Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
|Hit
|Don 2
|Hit
|Agneepath
|Super Hit
|Krrish 3
|Blockbuster
|Bang Bang!
|Semi Hit
|Mohenjo Daro
|Disaster
|Kaabil
|Below Average
|Super 30
|Hit
|War
|Blockbuster
|Vikram Vedha
|Flop
|Fighter
|Average
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.