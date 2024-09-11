6 Karan Johar Movies On Netflix that bring ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

With an array of hit films that have made the audience laugh, cry and swoon, Karan Johar is one of the most notable filmmakers in the industry who needs no introduction. He has always been known for his big-scale productions, grandeur, romance, and emotions. If you’re also a true blue fan of the director’s filmography, then we’ve curated a list of movies available on Netflix for you to watch.

No wonder, right from his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar, as a director, exploring friendships, family-drama, emotions, and romance in his movies with a beautiful blend of humor and music, making for a full entertainment package. The maestro filmmaker’s vision of bringing the most complex stories to life in a way that it strikes a chord with the audience is why he remains a fan-favorite.

5 Karan Johar Movies that every cinephile is bound to love

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar’s debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is not just a film but an emotion. Released in 1995, the romantic drama led by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji celebrates friendship, relationships, and romance like no other movie.

Set against the backdrop of a college, it narrated the story of tomboyish Anjali, whose love for her best friend, Rahul, went unrequited. In a twisted tale, Rahul falls in love with London-return and fashionista, Tina. It is only years later that Tina and Rahul’s daughter, who is named after Anjali, embarks on a journey to unite her father with his college BFF. Salman Khan’s cameo appearance is the icing on the cake for cinephiles.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Next one on the list is Karan Johar’s other celebrated movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles, this one rightly qualifies as a quintessential Bollywood family drama film.

The movie tells a beautiful tale of Rahul Raichand, the son of an affluent business tycoon, who falls in love with a middle-class girl, Anjali. The angry father ousts his son and daughter-in-law, who are years later united by their younger son. From heart-touching moments to memorable characters and dialogues, the movie continues to be fans' favorite.

3. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

KJo’s directorial Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna has been subjected to a lot of backlash over the years. However, being a movie lover, one needs to appreciate the veteran filmmaker’s way of tracking infidelity and marital dissatisfaction. In order to delve into the subject, the movie narrates the story of two couples, Dev-Maya and Rhea-Rishi played by Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan, who find solace in extramarital affairs after living through unhappy marriages.

The film explores a darker theme as it portrays how difficult it is to navigate unhappy marriages. While many hold this venture of Johar in high regards for its realistic approach, many found it controversial. Despite highlighting an unconventional topic, love, family and emotional depth remain at the core of this Karan Johar film.

4. Ae Dil Hai Hai Mushkil

This is one of those movies that solidifies Karan Johar’s place as one of the top creative forces in Bollywood. This film is a complex love story that is cherished, especially by all heartbroken lovers. The movie is about Ayan [Ranbir Kapoor] and Alizeh [Anushka Sharma], who meet in New York and form a great bond. However, Alizeh avoids commitment due to a past heartbreak.

With the eccentric theme of unrequited love and emotional maturity with Karan’s iconic flavor of beautiful visuals, soulful music, and strong performances, this one stands tall, and is a must-watch. Not to forget, the special appearances of beloved stars across the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Fawad Khan among others are still etched in our hearts.

5. Student Of The Year

Agree or not, but out of all the popular and loved movies of Karan Johar, Student Of The Year has to be a clear winner. This one rightly brings a gush of nostalgia with its lead cast, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, who debuted in the industry with this one. A yet again unconventional take on college life with a contemporary and modern setup that explored the theme of a love triangle.

This film was also set up against the backdrop of a college where Abhi, Rohan, and Shanaya among their other college mates compete for the Student of the Year title. The twists and turns in the story lead to a love triangle between our beloved ‘students’.

Karan captivates audiences by showcasing his extravagant sets, catchy music, and dance numbers. The film explored themes of ambition, friendship, and the pressure to excel in a competitive environment. SOTY will serve as a perfect pick for a perfect movie evening with your old college friends.

These were some of our top picks of Karan Johar’s directorial movies that are available to watch on Netflix. Which one of these is your favorite among them all, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

