Don Song OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s powerful voiceover adds just the right magic to Diljit Dosanjh’s latest banger

The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated music video collaboration Don, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, has been released. The title generated significant buzz among fans, and it’s safe to say that King Khan’s voiceover for the Punjabi singer’s music is wildfire, a perfect cherry on top.

The Don music video begins with the commanding voice of Shah Rukh Khan, followed by Diljit Dosanjh’s dynamic entry. The video, enhanced by SRK's narration, showcases Diljit’s remarkable journey in 2024, highlighting milestones such as becoming a Billboard-charting artist, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and capturing enchanting moments from his ongoing Dil-luminati tour.

The video features The King actor's voice saying, "Puraani kahawat hain, ke sab se upar jaana hain to bohot sari mehnat chahiye. Lekin agar sabse upar tikna hain, to maa ki dua chahiye. Tumhara mujh tak pohochna mushkil hi nahin, namunkin hain. Kyunki dhool kitni bhi oonchi chali jaye, kabhi aasman ko ganda nahi kar sakti."

(There’s an old saying, you need to work hard if you want to become number one. But if you want to stay on top, you need your mother’s blessings. It’s not just hard for you to get me, it’s impossible. Because no matter how high the dust flies, it can’t sully the sky)

This exciting track is brought to life with lyrics by Roop Bhullar and Diljit Dosanjh, and music composed by G-Funk. The song’s impeccable mixing was handled by Bainz and Aresh Banaji, with recording by Bainz and assistance from engineers Anand AJ Joshi, Jenso JP Plymouth, and Drew Sliger.

Adding to the visual appeal is a guest appearance by Elwa Saleh, dialogues by Jatinder Lall, and a stunning video directed by Rahul Dutta. With Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic touch, Don is set to become a fan favorite.

The Border 2 actor's recent announcement comes just days after he expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan during a concert in Kolkata.

At the tour earlier this month, Diljit referenced the popular Kolkata Knight Riders' slogan, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re," describing it as a meaningful and inspiring mantra. He mentioned that the slogan felt even more special because it belongs to Shah Rukh Khan's team, adding that he is a devoted fan of the actor.

