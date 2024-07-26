25 Years of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, and more honor bravery of soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to honor the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought in the Kargil War of 1999. Many Bollywood movies have been made based on this event from India’s history, and actors have portrayed the courageous soldiers on screen. As Kargil Vijay Diwas marked its 25th year, many stars took to social media to pay their tribute to the Kargil heroes.

Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra make special posts on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Today, July 26, 2024, Akshay Kumar, who has starred in various patriotic films, took to his X (Twitter) handle and wrote, “Kargil Vijay Diwas ke iss mauke par, humare sainikon ki himmat aur balidaan ko salaam. Unki veerta ki kahaniyan saal dar saal dohrai jayengi. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas (On this occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, salute the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. Stories of their bravery will be repeated year after year).”

Sidharth Malhotra, whose movie Shershaah on Captain Vikram Batra’s life is highly loved by the audience, posted a special video on Instagram. In the clip, Sidharth said, “Namaste. 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas mark a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, a testament to the unwavering bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.”

He also talked about the honor of getting to portray a hero in Shershaah, saying, “As we honor their courage, I am humbled to have portrayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the movie Shershaah. His valor and selflessness continue to inspire us all.”

In the caption, he penned, “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I honor the brave heroes who gave their lives for our country. Their bravery inspires us every day. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 @indianarmy.adgpi #25YearsOfKargilVijay.”

Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty, and Shikhar Pahariya salute the soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories and posted an animated image in which the soldiers could be seen waving the Indian flag at a mountain peak. It said, “Kargil Vijay Diwas. Saluting all our war heroes and their families.” Vicky used the tricolor, red heart, and folded hands emoji to convey his respect.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya shared a photo of the soldiers on his Stories and expressed, “They crushed our enemies and our sorrow, They gave up their today for our tomorrow, They wore a smile and laid down their lives, A salute to our gallant soldiers and their sacrifice, Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

On his X account, Suniel Shetty posted a picture from his movie LOC Kargil, which featured Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and other actors dressed in the Indian army uniform.

He tweeted, “Saluting the indomitable spirit of our heroes this #KargilVijayDiwas. Our freedom and safety today are the results of their unparalleled bravery and sacrifice. Honored to have been a part of the film LOC Kargil by the legendary J P Dutta, that immortalizes their stories. Let’s honor their legacy by never forgetting their sacrifice. Jai Hind!”

Various other stars as well as the netizens have shared their heartfelt tributes for the bravehearts remembering them on this historic day.

