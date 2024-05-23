Akshay Kumar drops PIC from London vacation; reveals ‘today’s agenda’ featuring his furry friend

Akshay Kumar has been extremely busy with his film releases and shooting schedules for the past few months. The actor’s action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released last month, while he recently wrapped up a schedule for Jolly LLB 3.

Amidst his hectic work life, Akshay ventured to London for a vacation. Now, he has offered a peek into his holiday with his furry friend.

Akshay Kumar shares a picture from his walk with his pet dog in London

Today, May 23, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a picture from his recent vacation in London. He sported a casual look, wearing a sweatshirt and a pair of shorts. Akshay also had on a cap and wore sneakers for his walk. He was seen standing in the neighborhood, holding the leash of his cute dog.

In the caption, Akshay revealed his agenda for today, saying, “On today’s agenda: sniff, walk, repeat :).”

Have a look at the post!

Fan reactions to Akshay Kumar’s new picture from his vacation

Akshay Kumar’s wrap-up post for the Rajasthan schedule of Jolly LLB 3

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar shared a video with co-star Arshad Warsi as they celebrated the wrap of the Rajasthan schedule of Jolly LLB 3. In the clip, the actors were seen riding their motorcycles with smiles on their faces.

The caption of the Instagram post read, “And that’s a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan.”

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed details about the premise of Jolly LLB 3. A source reported, “Staying true to the franchise, it’s a situational comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary System. It’s essentially a fight between the two Jollys – Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi – with Saurabh Shukla as the judge.”

Apart from this, Akshay also has the films Singham Again, Welcome To The Jungle, Sky Force, and more in his lineup.

