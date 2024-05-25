Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee's mass-actioner collects Rs 1.25 crore nett in India on Friday
Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and starring Manoj Bajpayee took a nett India start of Rs 1.25 crores. While the number is low, it is not as low as it was thought to be.
Bhaiyya Ji takes a nett India start of Rs 1.25 crores
Bhaiyya Ji's opening is undeniably low, but still higher than what was expected out of it
Bhaiyya Ji is now playing at a theatre near you
Bhaiyya Ji directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and starring Manoj Bajpayee, Suvinder Vicky, Zoya Hussain and Vipin Sharma among others took a start of Rs 1.25 crores nett at the Indian box office. Considering the fact that Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film, more theatrical support was certainly expected from the audience. However, the audience seldom changes their theatre-going behaviour based on personal milestones. What needs to be seen is whether the movie is able to grow over the weekend and sustain over the weekdays or not.
Bhaiyya Ji Takes A Nett India Start Of Rs 1.25 Crores At The Indian Box Office
While Bhaiyya Ji's opening is low, it is not as low as it was feared to be. The Manoj Bajpayee movie did manage to get some audience in the interiors and small centres. There definitely is an audience in the small centres that craves for the kind of content that Bhaiyya Ji is offering. However, along with all the commerciality, a strong face value is also essential. Mass films need the presence of a huge crowd-pulling star and a crowd-pulling star is created by the kind of subjects the star takes up.
The Collections Of Bhaiyya Ji Can Be Seen As Hopeful. Here's Why
Manoj Bajpayee has not taken up mass friendly subjects in recent times and most of his content has released directly on digital. When one is available to be watched for free on digital, pulling the prospective viewers to theatres is a task. For Bhaiyya Ji to open to Rs 1.25 crores can't entirely be seen as bad. It can rather be seen as hopeful. With the right packaging, there certainly is potential that is waiting to be tapped.
The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Bhaiyya Ji Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 1.25 crores
|Total
|Rs 1.25 crores nett on day 1
Watch the Bhaiyya Ji Trailer
About Bhaiyya Ji
Bhaiyya Ji is the story of Ram Charan Tripathi (Manoj Bajpayee), also known as Bhaiyya Ji, who goes to any length to avenge the untimely death of his brother Vedant. Vedant was murdered by Abhimanyu, the son of a politically powerful man Chandrabhan Singh.
Bhaiyya Ji In Theatres
Bhaiyya Ji now plays at a theatre near you. Go book your tickets for the movie now.
