30 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Anupam Kher shares nostalgic moments from sets ft. Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 directorial venture, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, is one of the classic films from Hindi cinema. The film starred an ensemble star cast, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, and Renuka Shahane. The classic family entertainer also featured Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Hum Aapke Hain Koun! completed three decades of its release on Monday (August 5), and Anupam reminisced about working with the HAHK team on social media.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun! One of the pictures shows the iconic frame of the star cast with Anupam in the middle. Another picture features him sharing the frame with director Sooraj and co-stars Madhuri, Renuka Shahane, and Alok Nath.

"30 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun!" the caption reads.

Take a look at his post here:

Fans went gaga over his post as they celebrated the occasion and dropped their reactions in the comment section. A fan wrote, "One of favourite movie." Another Instagram user commented, "Unforgettable cinematic."

"Congratulations sir... Maine ye movie bahut dekhi or aj dekhti hoo.." reads a comment. Another fan also congratulated him and wrote, "Old memories alwz remain vd us (sic)."

"Very very nice movie," a fan commented. "One of the best movie of Bollywood (sic)," reads a comment.

For the uninitiated, Anupam Kher suffered facial paralysis during the filming of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. However, the veteran actor managed to shoot the Antakshri sequence from the 1994 movie.

Advertisement

During an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, he revealed that his co-stars Madhuri and Salman felt he was "doing comedy by making a face." The HAHK actor added that he later informed his co-stars about his health condition.

Apart from HAHK, Anupam Kher is best known for films like Saaransh, Tezaab, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, The Accidental Prime Minister, Baby, Special 26, and many more.

The actor was last seen in the children's fantasy film Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan earlier this year. He now has The Signature and Vijay 69 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Hum Aapke Hain Koun turns 30: DYK Anupam Kher suffered facial paralysis while shooting antakshri scene? Here’s how Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit reacted