4 best Netflix movies that showcase Navratri spirit with garba and glamour

As the festive season of Navratri is going on, Bollywood films that celebrate the vibrant spirit of this cultural event are coming into focus. Netflix movies like Kai Po Che, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Raees have not only captured the essence of the festival but also showcased the traditional dance form of Garba.

These Netflix movies reflect India’s rich culture, mixing themes of celebration, family, and community. With fun dance scenes and touching stories, these movies connect with the joyful atmosphere of Navratri, making them great choices for anyone looking to enjoy the festive vibes during this special time.

4 Netflix movies that showcase the essence of Navratri season:

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Seema Pahwa

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a biographical crime drama starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film revolves around the life of Gangubai, a young girl sold into prostitution, who rises to power and becomes a prominent figure in Mumbai's red-light district.

The movie is known for its powerful storytelling, vibrant sets, and rich cultural elements. Its connection to Navratri and Garba is highlighted in the popular song Dholida, where Alia Bhatt's character performs Garba, symbolizing strength and celebration. This sequence beautifully blends the festival’s spirit with the film’s intense narrative.

Kai Po Che

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Manav Kaul, Amrita Puri, Asif Basra

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Drama

Release Year: 2013

Kai Po Che! is a 2013 coming-of-age drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor, based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh, the film explores the journey of three friends navigating dreams, politics, and communal tensions in Gujarat.

Set against the backdrop of the early 2000s, it captures themes of friendship, ambition, and societal issues. The film’s connection to Navratri and Garba is evident in the vibrant festival scenes, showcasing traditional Garba performances during the festivities, which add cultural depth and authenticity to its Gujarati setting and story.

Raees

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sheeba Chadha

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Action

Release Year: 2017

Raees is a 2017 crime drama directed by Rahul Dholakia, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. Set in Gujarat during the 1980s, the film follows Raees Alam, a bootlegger who rises to power while navigating a complex world of crime and politics.

The movie portrays Raees's struggles, ambitions, and eventual downfall. Its connection to Navratri and Garba is highlighted in the energetic song Udi Udi Jaye, where Shah Rukh Khan’s character performs Garba with Mahira Khan, celebrating the festival. This sequence adds cultural flavor while showcasing Gujarat’s traditional dance and festive spirit.

Made In China

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastoor, Abhishek Banerjee

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2019

Made in China is a 2019 comedy-drama directed by Mikhil Musale, starring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, and Boman Irani. The film follows Raghu Mehta, a struggling Gujarati businessman who travels to China in search of a unique business idea. He returns with a peculiar product that promises to boost people's self-confidence and sets off on a chaotic entrepreneurial journey.

The movie’s connection to Navratri and Garba is evident in the song Sanedo, where the characters celebrate Navratri with vibrant Garba performances. This song beautifully captures the festive atmosphere and reflects the rich cultural traditions of Gujarat, adding color and energy to the narrative.

In conclusion, these Netflix films not only entertain but also beautifully showcase the essence of Navratri and the joy of Garba. Whether through energetic dance sequences or heartfelt stories, these films invite viewers to immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

Apart from movies, Bollywood has beautifully captured the essence of Navratri and Garba through its energetic and vibrant songs. Tracks like Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Chogada from Loveyatri, and songs from Stayprem Ki Katha are perfect examples of the festive spirit.

These songs, with their traditional beats, lively dance moves, and colorful visuals, embody the joy and excitement of the nine-night celebration. Whether played during Garba nights or while gearing up for the festival, they effortlessly bring out the rich cultural vibes of Navratri, making them timeless favorites.

