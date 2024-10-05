Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video song Chumma OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri flaunt their dance moves in Pawan Singh’s peppy track

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is all set to hit the big screens in just a few days. Rajkummar Rao, whose last film Stree 2 was a massive success, stars in the lead role with actress Triptii Dimri. A few songs from the soundtrack have already impressed the audience. Now, a new song titled Chumma has been released. The lead pair are seen flaunting their dance moves in this peppy and fun track by Pawan Singh.

Today, October 4, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video unveiled the song Chumma across their social media platforms. Composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, the track has been sung by Pawan Singh, Rupali Jagga, Rupesh Mishra, and Mansa Jimmy. The lyrics are written by Vayu.

The music video opens with Rajkummar Rao present on a grand set. He showcases his energetic dancing on the catchy lyrics of the song. Triptii Dimri joins him in a glamorous look. Their playful chemistry and antics are the highlights of the track. Singer Pawan Singh also makes an appearance in the video, adding his tadka to the song.

Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the fun dance steps. The Chumma song promises to make you groove to its beats.

Watch the song’s music video here!

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri shared the song on their Instagram handles as well. In the caption, they wrote, “The chummeshwari song of the year is out now!”

Advertisement

Fans showed their appreciation for the song in the comments section of the video. One person lauded singer Pawan Singh, saying, “Pawan Singh's voice is incredibly powerful and captivating!” and another wrote, “Pawan Singh’s musical versatility is truly commendable; he excels in every genre he touches.”

A user praised Rajkummar, stating, “Each performance by Rajkummar feels like a masterclass in acting,” while another complimented Triptii, saying, “Triptii’s infectious enthusiasm for her work makes her a joy to watch.” A comment read, “The fusion of traditional and contemporary elements in this song is fantastic.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Alongside the lead actors, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has a stellar ensemble cast. Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tikku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar will be seen in important roles.

VVKWWV is all set to entertain the viewers during the Dussehra weekend as it arrives in theaters on October 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Baby John: Salman Khan to play Varun Dhawan’s mentor in Atlee’s film? Details of his action-packed cameo as cop revealed