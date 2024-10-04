Stree 2’s Rajkummar Rao reveals alot of things changed after Bareilly Ki Barfi; ‘not many people imagined…’

Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying the success of his film Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Renowned for his versatility, he is considered one of the finest actors of his generation. Recently, Rao shared his thoughts on taking up comic roles and how his career transformed after Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actor stated, "Not many people imagined me doing a comic role."

In an interview with India Today, Rao talked about his experiences with Trapped and Bareilly Ki Barfi, noting that people often approached him to express their appreciation for Trapped. He mentioned that the film gained more attention when it was released on OTT platforms, allowing viewers to recognize his dedication to the role.

Rao stated that whatever success he has experienced in his career has come organically. He shared that his career took a positive turn after Bareilly Ki Barfi, as audiences saw him in a comic role for the first time, contrasting with the dramatic roles he was primarily known for.

He emphasized that, for him, it’s always about portraying the character with the same sincerity, whether it’s a serious role like in Shahid or a lighthearted one in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi or Stree.

Rao also spoke about one of his most underrated performances, which holds a special place in his heart. He explained that sometimes, despite being a good film, a project might not perform well at the box office for various reasons. He cited Trapped as an example—a film he is immensely proud of, despite its limited release and lack of widespread attention at the time.

The Srikanth actor emphasized that he values Trapped just as much as his commercially successful films, and it remains a significant part of his filmography because, regardless of its box office outcome, he takes great pride in having been a part of it.

He added that there are films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Do, Stree, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Srikanth that have been equally cherished and appreciated by audiences.

He explained that when one puts their heart and soul into a film and its character, and people respond positively by acknowledging the effort and sincerity, it becomes the most meaningful reward for him.

Rajkummar shared that, as an actor, his primary focus is on being part of good films that are appreciated and valued by those who watch them. He mentioned that it doesn’t matter whether the audience is small or large; what truly matters to him is that they enjoy the film and that he feels proud of the project.

He further explained that nothing compares to the satisfaction of a good film performing exceptionally well at the box office. For him, the most rewarding feeling comes when he knows he has delivered a strong performance, the film has turned out well, and audiences have thoroughly enjoyed it—an experience he described as surreal.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Triptii Dimri, which is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

In addition to this, he has another project titled Maalik in the pipeline. Rao recently shared the first-look poster on his social media and mentioned that he is currently busy shooting for his next project.

