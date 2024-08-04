41 years of Betaab: Sunny Deol drops throwback VIDEO of his and Amrita Singh's 'first film'; fans demand re-release

Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh made their smashing debuts with the 1983 film Betaab. Written by Javed Akhtar under the direction of Rahul Rawail, this romantic saga became one of the most successful films of that time, emerging as the 2nd highest grossing of 1983 as well. August 5th marks the 41 years of Betaab, and Deol is over the moon.

Betaab revolves around two youngsters who fall in love despite the class difference between their families. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a throwback video from the movie, which had a lot of clips from the film and the iconic song ‘Jab Hum Jawan Honge’ playing in the background. Sunny Deol captioned his trip down memory lane, “41 Years of #Betaab, My first film.”

On the work front, Pinkvilla recently exclusively reported that Sunny Deol’s upcoming movie with Gopichand Malineni has been titled Jatt. Produced by Mythri Productions, Jatt is slated to hit the big screen in the second half of 2025. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi-backed Lahore: 1947, which is being bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

Our source further revealed, “Sunny is expected to wrap up shooting for the film by early September and will then switch gears to Ramayana and Border 2. He is also discussing and exploring the timelines for shooting director Abbas Mustan’s next film.”

While Deol’s Gadar 3 has already been announced, there’s no surety whether he will star in it. Gadar 2 was a smashing hit in 2023 and also starred Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie emerged as the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

On the other hand, Amrita Singh was last seen in Heropanti 2. Her daughter Sara Ali Khan is currently on a signing spree with several titles in her kitty. She will be next seen in Metro In… Dino which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

