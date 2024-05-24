5 Signs that prove you’re as daring as Alia Bhatt’s Safeena Firdausi from Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt is an actress par excellence. Over the years, she has delighted fans with a variety of roles. Among several characters played by her, Safeena Firdausi from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy not only stands apart but also remains fans' favorite. Apart from Alia, the film released in 2019 starred Ranveer Singh in the lead along with Vijay Varma, Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the important roles.

The movie showcased the journey of street rappers striving for success in the Indian rap industry, but fans particularly adored the romantic storyline between Murad (played by Ranveer) and Safeena (portrayed by Alia). Safeena's mischievous qualities added an extra charm to her character. These traits can be relatable to many.

5 signs you're Safeena Firdausi from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

1. Possessive about your partner

This trait has to top the list. The possessiveness about her partner was too cute essayed by Alia Bhatt’s Safeena. Wasn’t it? Remember her iconic dialogue, “Mere boyfriend ke saath koi gulu gulu karenga toh toh dhoptuingi hi na usko…” One may say whatever, but the fact of the matter is she loved her partner from all her heart. She couldn’t stand anyone between them. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Impulsive and always ready to fight

Advertisement

In one of the scenes, Safeena becomes furious with a girl and goes to the extent of smashing a bottle on her head. Some may perceive it as Safeena's insecurity or jealousy, but we believe it was her unwavering dedication to her relationship. Safeena possesses the courage and determination to confront anything that goes against her beliefs.

3. Unfiltered, Straight-forward and confident

Safeena was an exceptionally brilliant and intimidating character we get to see on screen. What makes the character presented by Zoya Akhtar all the more endearing is her approach towards life and the people in her life. She doesn’t shy away from speaking what she feels. Remember when Ranveer Singh’s Murad asks her to swear to him and maintain her cool, knowing her actual nature she was quick to warn, “Marr jayenga tu”

4. Ambitious and fearless

Safeena had big dreams of becoming a surgeon and living a happy life with Murad. She was determined and inspiring, always ready to break the mold. Instead of just talking about it, she let her actions speak for themselves.

She was truly serious when she mentioned, "Agar daring nahi honge toh itna saara jo life me chahiye wo kaise milega!" and gracefully handled an uncomfortable situation, leaving a memorable impact on everyone by saying, "Lekin sab kuch sahi raha toh ek din aapka liver transplant kar sakti hun," in the most gentle manner.

5. You hide your vulnerabilities from the world

Despite Safeena's intimidating and imposing demeanor, she also had her fair share of challenges and setbacks. Coming from a traditional and strict family, her relationship was not approved by them. In her world, she was not allowed to wear lipstick or have male friends. It is only upon watching the film that one truly comprehends her idiosyncrasies about everything. However, it is important to remember that everyone has their own vulnerabilities, and if you are someone who values privacy, you can truly relate to and embody Safeena's character.

The rage and unapologetic behavior of cute yet mischievous Safeena was perfectly portrayed by Alia. Some of her characteristics every girl must adopt. Can you relate to any of these traits?

ALSO READ: 5 reasons that prove you’re scholar Naina from Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani