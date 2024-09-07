5 years of Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor shares memories from film co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput; 'Woh din bhi kya din the'

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor as leads, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore was released in 2019. The coming-of-age comedy-drama, also starred Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma, and Navin Polishetty in pivotal roles. On 5 years of Chhichhore on September 6, Shraddha shared memories from the film, co-starring Sushant while reminiscing their old days.

On Friday, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Chhichhore. The first clip shows Shraddha giving hilarious poses along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The trio is enjoying their photoshoots on the set and sporting their respective looks from the movie. The Stree 2 star is making a heart with her hand gestures.

While the actress looks cute in a yellow crop top and green skirt, Sushant looks handsome in a blue checkered shirt with black trousers. Tahir is posing in a blue and white sports sweatshirt and blue jeans.

In a picture, Shraddha can be seen walking with late actor Sushant presumably during the film's promotions. In one of the memories, the Chhichhore team is cutting a cake together. We also see visuals of the star cast posing for group pictures,

A throwback picture shows Shraddha and SSR having a meal with other cast members of the 2019 movie. We also get a glimpse of Shraddha looking beautiful in her character as Maya.

Shraddha Kapoor penned a sweet note in the caption. "Woh din bhi kya din the," she wrote while adding a red heart emoji.

Shraddha Kapoor's co-stars, Navin Polishetty, Varun Sharma, and Tushar Pandey, reacted to her post and dropped their reactions in the comment section. Referring to his dialogue, Navin wrote, "Akad pakad kheench ke pakad."

Both Varun and Tushar posted red heart emojis in the comments. The official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson, the production house that backed Chhichhore, also commented on the post. "Throwback to Woh din when we made memories," read the comment.

In Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Aniruddh Pathak, aka Anni, a middle-aged divorced man. SSR's character Anni almost loses his son Raghav after he fails to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Shraddha Kapoor is his love interest and later becomes his wife.

