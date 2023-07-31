EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala to reunite on Chhichhore 2? The director answers

Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has released on Amazon Prime Videos. The film based on the backdrop of World War 2 has created a lot of discussion on social media due to its theme and nature. To address it and to talk about other important facets of their film Bawaal, the trio graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of theirs, hosted by Himesh Mankad. After the interview, a few fan questions were taken up and the actors and directors were thrilled to answer them.

Nitesh Tiwari Talks About His Approach Towards Making The Kind Of Films He Makes. He Also Shares His Willingness To Make A Sequel To Chhichhore

One fan asked Nitesh Tiwari about his approach behind making the unanimously loved films that he makes and to follow it up, he even asked him if there were plans to make a sequel to the super-hit dramedy Chhichhore that starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor among many others. The ace director answered saying, "Thought process is pretty complicated I would say but one thing is for sure that it is something which is interesting, something which is meaningful and something which has not been done before. Those are some things which are very interesting and important for me. I put in a lot of effort, hat's why you don't see too many of my films. Sequels I am completely open to. Infact I would love to do a sequel to Chhichhore when the idea comes to me. So far, it has not come to me. Yes, I would definitely like to do a sequel to Chhichhore. It is really close to my heart". Going by the answer, it seems like there definitely is a chance for Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate on the sequel of Chhichhore provided they get a story that needs to be told to the audiences and a story that has the ability to trump Chhichhore.

About Bawaal

A recently-married couple, travelling in Europe. He's a history teacher and his aim is to make Instagram reels to teach World War Two to his students and she is hoping to make one last attempt to save their failing marriage.

When And Where To Watch Bawaal

Bawaal is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. You can watch the film on the streaming platform if you have an active subscription.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan reveals Rajkumar Hirani is on his bucket list; says 'It would be like a dream'