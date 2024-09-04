Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor kisses female stunt performer's hands in viral VIDEO; says 'You’re a superwoman’

It’s not even been a month since its release, and Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has already become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024. While Shraddha Kapoor played her role beautifully in the horror comedy film, there were also many stuntpersons who worked equally hard to make the film a major success. A behind-the-scenes video is currently doing rounds on the internet which shows Kapoor lauded the female stunt performer for being a ‘superwoman’.

In the clip shot on the set, Shraddha Kapoor, dressed in black, can be seen coming to the stunt performer, in red, and holding her hands tightly. Expressing how impressed she was with her action, the Half Girlfriend actress said, “You’re a superwoman” and kissed the lady’s hands.

Take a look:

While Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao lead the film directed by Amar Kaushik, Varun Dhawan made a cameo appearance. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opined if the audience will be able to see them together on the big screen.

Sharing her opinions, Shraddha said, “You know we have to be offered something together, very honestly (laughs). And I think it has to be.. we’ve got a lot of love from you guys, so you'll have set the bar very high for us.” Manifesting the collaboration, she continued, “So we have to make sure that we choose the right film so that you guys are feeling ki ‘Yaar haan yeh correct film mein aaye hain Varshra saath mein (Yes, this is the correct film that Varshra came together in).”

Advertisement

Before breaking all box office records with Stree 2, she was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor, last year. While talking to Pinkvilla’s Himesh Mankad, she shared her experience of working with the Animal star. Shakti Kapoor’s daughter said that she has been wanting to work with Ranbir.

The Aashiqui 2 fame continued, “I admire him so much as an actor. I think he is an absolutely brilliant actor. He has shown his versatility in so many different films and so I was very excited to work with him because I wanted to know what he is like on the set and what it is like (to be working with him).”

Would you like to see Varun and Shraddha together in a movie soon? Let us know!

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are all hearts as Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for birthday wishes; teases new role from ‘Bickkyy to Vicky’