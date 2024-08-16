70th National Film Awards: Vishal Bhardwaj calls his 9th laurel ‘greatest validation’; can’t wait for a double-digit conferral

Vishal Bhardwaj is on cloud nine as he has received his 9th National Film Award for Best Music Direction in the short film Fursat. The super excited and talented artist has shared his thoughts on the same and told India Today, “I am deeply happy to get my 9th national award. It's the biggest award in our country. The only one that truly matters. And winning this is the greatest validation of my work! Thank you, Jury, for this. Now I need to strive for a double-digit.”

Also directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Fursat stars Ishaan Khattar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Salman Yusuff Khan in pivotal roles and was interestingly shot completely on an iPhone 14 Pro. Bhardwaj composed five songs for this movie, namely Kal Kahin, Kal Kahin (Reprise), Kudiye, Lalkaar, and Waqt Waqt - all under the magical lyrics of Vishal’s frequent collaborator Gulzar.

Fursat, which is available to watch on YouTube, earlier also won the Best Original Composition award at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Coming back to Vishal Bhardwaj, in case you’re wondering about his previous National Film Award record, then have a run-through here:-

National Film Award for Best Music Direction: Godmother National Film Award for Best Children's Film: The Blue Umbrella National Film Award- Special Jury Award: Omkara National Film Award for Best Music Direction: Ishqiya National Film Award for Best Music Direction: Haider National Film Award for Best Screenplay: Haider National Film Award for Best Screenplay: Talvar National Film Award for Best Music Direction: 1232 KMS

On the work front, Vishal Bhardwaj’s last cinematic outing was the 2023 movie Khufiya, which he wrote, produced, and directed. Starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the spy thriller is available to watch on Netflix.

The recently held 70th National Film Award had a sea of laurels for Hindi cinema, including Best Supporting Actress for Neena Gupta (Uunchai) and Best Director for Sooraj Barjatya (Uunchai). While Gulmohar won the Best Hindi Film, Manoj Bajpayee won a Special Mention for the same movie.

Pritam took home a musical award for his mastery of Brahmastra, and Arijit Singh won the Best Playback Singer for giving his voice in the same Ranbir Kapoor-fronted album.

