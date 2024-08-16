70th National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee calls it ‘big achievement’; Sharmila Tagore is ‘over the moon’ as Gulmohar gets honored in 3 categories

Rahul V Chittella’s debut movie Gulmohar has won him three National Film Awards and his cast including Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee cannot contain their happiness. Speaking to ANI, Bajpayee, who also won a special mention for his performance as Arun Batra shared, “It is such a big achievement for the entire team and the director, whose first movie won three national awards.”

At the recently held 70th National Film Awards, Gulmohar won the Best Hindi Film, Best Screenplay, and a Special Mention, making it one of the only few Bollywood movies achieving big this year. Sharmila Tagore while speaking to Indian Express shared that she was having her lunch when this news broke and it was the best thing she heard today.

Tagore shared, “I am absolutely over the moon… And I am so so happy and Rahul is such a wonderful director. This is his debut film and he got so many awards and so much appreciation. I am so happy for him and most certainly I am very happy for myself and the team.” For the unversed, this was the veteran actress’ comeback movie after more than a decade and earned her massive critical acclaim.

When Tagore was asked whether she would want to be a part of more movies in the future, the actress asserted that the makers need to be interested in casting her. “I am not averse to (doing films).. but yes, I would like to work. Not in too many films but now and then. It’s my first love and when I am in front of the camera, I just absolutely enjoy myself,” shared Sharmila.

Director Rahul V. Chittella in an official statement shared that he feels ‘honored’ by Gulmohar’s big feat. He continued, “I’m delighted especially with Manoj Bajpayee also winning the best actor (special mention). He’s a rare treasure and it’s been a privilege creating this film with him and Sharmila ji!”

Produced by Star Studios production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works, Gulmohar’s original music was composed by Siddhartha Khosla and was co-written by Arpita Mukherjee along with Rahul. If you still have not watched this masterpiece, it is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

