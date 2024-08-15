78th Independence Day: Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, and others channel their inner patriot as they wish fans on social media

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today. Today, there is a strong sense of patriotism and freedom throughout the country. Social media is flooded with I-Day messages, and Bollywood celebs also wished their fans on the occasion. From Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, and Shahid Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, several stars took to Instagram and X (Formerly Twitter) to extend wishes. Let’s have a look at them:

Global actor Priyanka Chopra, a proud Indian citizen, shared a video of the national flag flying high along with the song Vande Mataram to extend her wishes on the 78th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan shared a photo with her father, Saif Ali Khan, to extend their wishes. The father-daughter duo can be seen holding the national flag in the picture.

Ananya Panday also posted an Instagram story and took part in the Independence Day celebration. She also used the patriotic song Maa Tujhe Salam.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor took to nature to showcase tricolor and wish netizens by dropping a unique video. The vertical video is divided into three horizontal parts: the upper parts showed an orange-colored sunrise, the middle part showed white-colored snowy mountains, and the lower part showed green plains depicting our national flag.

Ayushmann Khurrana also wished the netizens on the 78th Independence Day. In the post, the actor can be seen standing in front of India Gate, Delhi. While sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Celebrating our 78 years. Abhi Bahut Kaam Baaki , Bahut aage aaye hai, bahut aage jana hai. Let’s keep building a stronger, brighter nation together. Jai Hind!”

Taapsee Pannu shared the Indian tricolor on her Instagram story to wish people.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish everyone on the 78th Independence Day and wrote, “May our flag alway fly high and our hearts soar with pride.”

Sanjay Dutt shared an Instagram story to wish the nation on Indian Independence Day. He shared a graphic image showcasing India.

Taha Shah shared a few snippets of his Independence Day celebration. In the post, the actor can be seen hoisting the national flag along with others. He also held a car rally amid I-Day celebrations.

Actor Suniel Shetty shared an Instagram reel to extend his wishes on Independence Day. In the video, Shetty can be seen posing and holding the national flag, dressed up all in white. He captioned, “Proud to be born in Incredible India. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.”

Arjun Kapoor posted an animated video showing himself saluting the national flag to wish everyone a happy Independence Day.

Along with this, Anil Kapoor also wished citizens on Independence Day with a beautiful Instagram story.

Varun Dhawan shared an animated yet beautiful Instagram story with the tunes of Vande Mataram to extend his wishes.

In addition to this, actress Raveena Tandon shared her photo in a traditional outfit along with a patriotic song to wish everyone on the 78th Independence Day. She also wrote a heartfelt caption to show her pride as an Indian citizen.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also shared the photo of the national flag on social media to extend his wishes on Independence Day.

