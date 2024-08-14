Ayushmann Khurrana is ‘obsessed’ with Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu; ‘Dost kehte reh gaye…’

The film Laila Majnu, starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, was re-released in cinemas in August 2024. The romantic drama didn’t perform well at the box office upon its initial release in 2018 but has now been receiving a lot of love from the audience. Ayushmann Khurrana shared a heartfelt note and revealed that he was ‘obsessed’ with the movie. He also remarked that his friends kept telling him, but he didn’t know he missed watching the film.

Today, August 14, 2024, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram Stories and showcased his appreciation for the movie Laila Majnu. He used Mohit Chauhan’s song Hafiz Hafiz from the soundtrack in the background of his story. Ayushmann wrote, “Was always obsessed with the soundtrack, but now I'm obsessed with the film too.”

The Dream Girl 2 actor continued, “Whatta beauty. Thank you for the purity. Dost kehte reh gaye, pata nahi yeh film kaise miss ho ho gayi (Friends kept saying, I don't know how this film was missed). #Laila Majnu. @sajidaliog @imtiazaliofficial @ektarkapoor @avinashtiwary15 @tripti_dimri @iamparmeetsethi @sumitkaul10.”

Have a look at Ayushmann’s story!

Laila Majnu was re-released in theaters across India on August 9. According to Pinkvilla’s box office report, it has collected Rs 2.65 crore in four days. The movie has created history by already surpassing the lifetime collections of its original run in 2018, which were Rs 2.18 crore.

Earlier, Triptii Dimri shared glimpses from the re-release press conference where she was seen hugging her Laila Majnu team, including co-actor Avinash Tiwary. In the caption, she wrote, "The ‘Group Hug’ said it all. We’re all extremely happy with the kind of love our film is getting."

She further expressed, “I remember 6 years ago when the film released there were literally 10 people in the theatre.. and cut to last night there was hardly any place for us to sit…. I am crying happy tears… this film is a piece of my heart and i am so very grateful for all your love….. Thank you.”

Laila Majnu is directed by Sajid Ali. Presented by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic tragedy is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali.

