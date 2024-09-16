8 Years of Pink: Taapsee Pannu calls milestone ‘bitter-sweet emotion’ as she talks about struggles of women's security in India

Amitabh Bachchan-fronted 2016 film Pink was way ahead of time and largely contributed to fueling a conversation around consent. This Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial is celebrating 8 years since its release today (September 16), and the film’s actress Taapsee Pannu has expressed a rather saddening feeling about this milestone.

Taapsee, who played Minal Arora in Pink, said in a statement, “8 years back we never knew this small film of ours would find such a big place in the notable films of our country, and 8 years after that we can’t believe that we are still amidst the battle and struggle of security of women and their consent. What bittersweet emotion it is for someone who is proud to be a part of this film.”

With over a 50-day theatrical run, Pink was a blockbuster surprise, earning both commercial and critical success that was inspiring. Other than Big B and Taapsee, the legal thriller also starred Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bed, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Varma, and Tushar Pandey in key roles. Today Pink is considered one of the best films about consent and women's rights.

The movie revolves around three young women, Minal (Taapsee), Falak (Kirti), and Andrea (Andrea), who are accused of attempted murder after defending themselves against a group of men who harass them. Amitabh Bachchan plays Deepak Sehgal, a retired lawyer suffering from bipolar disorder who takes up their case after Minal is falsely accused.

His dialogue "no means no" from the film became a social revolution in India. At the 64th National Film Awards, Pink was awarded the Best Film on Other Social Issues. Written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah, and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury under the production of Rising Sun Film, Pink was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) and in Telugu as Vakeel Saab (2021).

Today, if we look back at what Pink attempted to deliver with its subject, we can surely affirm to ourselves that it was a movie way ahead of it. Society should have taken cues from it way back in time, but if they haven’t, Pink is available to watch for FREE on YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar. Please watch it now if you haven’t yet.

