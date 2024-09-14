Manmarziyaan turns 6: Not Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu but THIS iconic Bollywood pair was initially cast for the film

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s Manmarziyaan is celebrating its 6th release anniversary today and the internet is elated. From the makers to fans, everyone has been looking back at the memories created around this project. However, did you ever know that the mentioned duo were part of the film’s re-casting and not the original choices? Hear us out.

Manmarziyaan was earlier directed by Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana fame Sameer Sharma. The cast of the first draft was none other than the hit pair of Dum Laga Ke Haisha - Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The duo not only signed the film but even shot for over a week in Amritsar before the film was kept on hold.

To be clear, Vicky Kaushal and music composer Amit Trivedi were part of Manmarziyaan since its inception. Later when Manmarziyaan was revived, Vicky took centre stage with Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan coming on board in crucial roles. Anurag Kashyap had taken the director’s seat this time.

Ayushmann had back then also shared the first look from the sets with Bhumi and wrote alongside, “Manmarziyaan will be going on floors in Jan end. Can't wait to shoot for this pure romance in Punjab.” Check it out here:-

Several years later, Ayushmann Khurrana detailed his exit from the project during an appearance on No Filter Neha season 3. “I think the director and the producer were not on the same page at that time. We shot for ten days and later on, I became busy with other films (Bareilly Ki Barfi and Meri Pyari Bindu), Bhumi also got busy with her films (Toilet - Ek Prem Katha), and the cast was changed," the actor explained.

Manmarziyaan however saw a positive reception from both audiences and critics alike. When Ayushmann was asked whether he ever regretted losing on such a good project, the 40-year-old shared, “Not at all. Because I was busy with other stuff that was also very exciting, and you can't do everything.”

It’d surely have been a different fate if Manmarziyaan reunited Ayushmann and Bhumi after their 2015’s blockbuster outing Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Do you think they’d have lived up to what Vicky, Taapsee Pannu, and Abhishek did? Tell us @pinkvilla

