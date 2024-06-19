Aamir Khan once worked backstage because play director wouldn’t give him a role; Deven Bhojani recalls theatre days

Aamir Khan has often called himself an accidental actor but the other side to it is that he always gave his best in whatever came his way. His co-star in the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Deven Bhojani, recently recalled their theatre days together and shared how a play director never gave any roles to Aamir and always made him work backstage.

Which was Aamir Khan’s first acting opportunity?

While talking to Laksh Maheshwari on his podcast, Deven shared that he and Aamir did theatre together but never acted with each other. Reasoning why, he shared, “We were part of a Gujarati play directed by Mahindra Joshi, who wouldn’t give Aamir (Khan) a role and kept him backstage.”

Bhojani recalled that after a few shows, they were touring in Gujarat and the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor was then pursuing his CA articleship and wasn’t able to get leave from his boss. “Unable to join the tour, Aamir replaced me in the play. This small role was Aamir’s first time acting on stage,” Deven added.

ALSO READ: Not Aamir Khan but THIS actor was first choice for AR Murugadoss' Ghajini; here's who recommended PK actor for it

Bhojani further called Aamir ‘very sweet’ and recalled being introduced at Ira Khan’s wedding as ‘I am here because of this guy’ by Aamir. For the unversed, Deven Bhojani is best known for his comical performances in TV shows like Office Office and Baa Bahoo aur Baby.

Advertisement

When Aamir Khan spoke about starting with Gujarati plays in his career

During his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir had revisited becoming an actor coincidentally and admitted that he never actually got a chance to do college plays because he often failed auditions. He didn’t give up and decided to do a Gujarati play and after applying there he luckily got selected.

To just say one line in that play, Khan had rehearsed for 3 months but unfortunately missed attending rehearsals two days before leading to his being ousted. He was later approached by two guys to work on an FTII student diploma film and it was seeing this Ketan Mehta offered him Holi. Watching Holi, Mansoor Khan and Nasir Hussain eventually came up with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak for him.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aamir Khan hugs Ira's MIL Pritam as she gets emotional in unseen wedding video; gushes over her performance