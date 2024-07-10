Junaid Khan REACTS to dad Aamir Khan’s remark over his simple lifestyle: 'Papa makes a big deal out of small things'

Aamir Khan’s eldest son Junaid Khan recently made his acting debut with the Netflix movie Maharaj and was lauded largely for his performance. The newbie in showbiz has always kept a life away from showoffs and doesn’t display his power or wealth in any manner. This is something that Aamir Khan has often spoken about including the fact that he wanted to get his son a car but Junaid refused.

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Junaid Khan opened up about the same and revealed the real reason why he wishes to keep his life low-key.

Why does Junaid Khan prefer living a simple life?

“Papa makes a big deal out of small things,” Junaid shared adding that he prefers traveling the most efficient way possible. He added, “I often take rickshaws in Mumbai because it is easier to get around and not worry about parking.”

When Aamir Khan spoke about his son Junaid Khan’s simple lifestyle

While speaking to News18, Aamir detailed his son as that one kid in the school who is a know-it-all and a topper but avoids mingling with people and stays aloof. Not just that for Aamir and Junaid’s mom Reena Dutta, his quietness was sometimes concerning however Junaid is simple at heart.

Aamir revealed, “He is 30 now, and since his childhood, I wanted to buy a car for him. But to this day, he hasn’t allowed me to buy the car. He still uses public transport. He travels by bus and train.” The Dangal star revealed that Junaid once traveled in a state bus to Pondicherry from Bengaluru for a friend’s wedding when he could have simply booked a flight.

“He is a very independent person and he likes to live life in his own way. He wants to be a self-made person,” Aamir added.

Junaid Khan’s Bollywood debut Maharaj also starred Shalini Pandey, Sharvari, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. He is currently gearing up to complete the shooting of his untitled next opposite Sai Pallavi. Junaid further has another movie lined up alongside Khushi Kapoor, details of which are yet to be revealed officially.

