Munjya's Mona Singh says she worried about ageism in showbiz but OTT boom revived her hopes: '30s mein yeh hua tha'

Mona Singh made her acting debut with the blockbuster television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi and became an overnight sensation. After several years of exploring herself on the small screen, Mona looked out for more mediums in post-2016 but it took her a lot of time to get one.

In a recent interview with India Today, the 42-year-old said that the buffer time during transition made her wonder if the wait was due to ageism.

Mona Singh on whether she experienced ageism

There’s an infamous and long-run problem in Indian showbiz that actresses are often victims of ageism, where, as their age increases, offers for them decrease. This isn’t the case with male actors. Mona Singh revealed that during her break from television, she wanted to challenge herself as an actor but there were no offers.

"30s mein yeh hua tha (It happened in my 30s),” Mona said, recalling how she turned to theatre to experiment with her craft during those days. She added, “That was the time when there was this lull, and it made me wonder 'Is that really happening with me? I am not getting roles because I am 34-35'.”

How OTT boom helped Mona Singh explore her craft

The down days didn’t last long for the Kaala Paani actress and she soon diverted her career towards the digital space which had just arrived in India. Mona said that with the escalation of streaming content space, the nature of stories and storytelling evolved and has become bolder and more creative.

She admitted, “There are a lot many parts for me to play. Also, characters are no more just black and white, and you can do grey shades, without being judged."

Now, after so many years of working, Mona makes sure she walks the same path she carved initially in her career - to push her limits and challenge herself. In the same interview, the 3 Idiots actor expressed her desire to play a cop and do action scenes alongside exploring almost every genre.

Mona hopes to pick scripts that make her go wow and also give her sleepless nights worrying where she could keep thinking about how she would play the part.

