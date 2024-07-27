Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta to host private success party to celebrate son Junaid Khan’s acting debut with Maharaj

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's son Junaid Khan recently made his acting debut with Maharaj. The movie made headlines for its unfortunate controversy, which led to a judicial trial to get clearance for its release. Luckily, the audience accepted the subject, which has made it trend on Netflix ever since.

Junaid is garnering immense love for his performance alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Aamir and his ex-wife, Reena, decided to host a success bash.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta to host a success bash for Junaid Khan and Maharaj team

According to reports, Junaid Khan's parents are calling for an intimate success bash at the office of Aamir Khan Productions in Bandra. It will be a private affair to which Junaid's close friends and family members, along with the cast and crew of his upcoming movies, are invited.

An insider stated that Junaid was certain about wanting to debut on his own merit. It asserted how Reena and Aamir led their son to forge his own path. “Today, they want to share their happiness with their near and dear ones,” added the source.

About Maharaj

For the unversed, director Siddharth P. Malhotra helms Maharaj. Coming from the banner of Yash Raj Films, the period drama skipped theatrical release and is currently streaming on Netflix. It narrates the story of a social reformer, Karsandas Mulji (Junaid Khan), who seeks answers to social customs and rituals.

Have a look at one of the Maharaj’s scenes here:

Junaid Khan begins filming for his forthcoming ventures

The Maharaj actor has reportedly already begun shooting his upcoming movies. A source revealed, “He has already started shooting for the Advait Chandan-helmed romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor. He is expected to wrap up the rom-com soon.”

Advait Chandan is known for directing Secret Superstar (2017) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). The Junaid and Khushi-led movie will mark his third venture with Aamir Khan Productions. The actor also has an untitled project with South actress Sai Pallavi, the shooting of which has already finished.

