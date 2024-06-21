Maharaj Review: Junaid Khan's character and Jaideep Ahlawat's acting make it a must-watch

Name: Maharaj

Director: Siddharth P. Malhotra

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot:

Karsandas Mulji (Junaid Khan) is a social reformer who has sought answers regarding social customs and rituals since childhood. As he grows up, he learns how a religious leader named JJ (Jaideep Ahlawat) is sexually exploiting women while making false promises of salvation.

Karsandas discovers that most of the women in society, including his fiancee, are JJ's victims and decides to bring him down. But the journey is full of challenges and demands enormous sacrifices.

What works for Maharaj?

The story seems routine, but the events shown in the film hit hard, especially because the screenplay is written so that it absorbs you soon after the movie starts. The journey of Karsandas from being a kid to a young man who can sacrifice anything for the cause he believes in makes you root for his character.

The writers and director make no compromise in presenting the atrocities of JJ's character on society and balance it well with regular reminders that the film is only against people who exploit religion and not against religion. There are several points where we see Karsandas logically explaining the difference between being religious and mindlessly following fake godmen.

The dialogues are very well-written, especially those spoken by Junaid Khan. As Karsandas, he often uses ironic lines laced with humor that make you laugh and feel his pain at the same time.

What doesn't work in favor of Maharaj?

Some unnecessary songs could've been avoided, or at least the length could've been reduced because they dilute the impact of drama to some extent. The court drama could've had more impact if it got a little more share in the screenplay.

Performances in Maharaj

Junaid Khan gets a strong character in his debut film and tries hard to make a mark. He is sincere but not a natural actor and needs to work more on being effortless onscreen. Jaideep Ahlawat nails the character of JJ and blows you away with his genius. His character is highly manipulative and demands him to have an extremely calm face while doing all the immoral activities that he does so easily. One of his career's best performances so far.

Shalini Pandey is fine as the fiancee of Karsandas, and Sharvari Wagh does well as a colleague smitten by him. Her Gujarati accent will be loved by many.

Siddharth P. Malhotra excels as a director and delivers a hard-hitting film. Picking a hard-hitting subject like this and delivering a balanced movie was a challenging task that he aced along with his writers.

Final Verdict:

Maharaj is a compelling drama that stays with you long after watching the film. Jaideep Ahlawat gave a memorable performance, and Junaid Khan entered the film industry with a strong character.

