Aamir Khan reveals he is 'scared' to make his dream project on Mahabharata; 'I don't know if it…'

Aamir Khan is also known as Mr. Perfectionist due to his unwavering passion for films and attention to detail, that is an important reason why fans are always excited about his future projects. Recently, the actor opened up about his dream project, an adaptation on Mahabharata, and revealed that he is scared he might get the important project wrong. Although he isn't sure if he will get to work on it, he hopes can make the project come to life one day.

Recently, Aamir Khan sat down for an interview with BBC News and discussed the Oscar campaign for his film Laapataa Ladies. In addition, he shared an update about his ambitious project.

In his previous media interactions, Khan has often expressed his desire to work on his dream project, a film or series adaptation of the epic Mahabharata. But, he admitted that the idea is both exciting and scary for him.

He said, "Well, that's my dream project, and it's a very scary project. So huge and I am scared of getting it wrong. It's a huge responsibility because, as Indians, it's something so close to us, it's in our blood. So I want to get it right."

The actor-producer acknowledged the significance of Mahabharata for Indians and admitted, "I want to make every Indian proud. I also want to show the world what India has. I don't know if it will happen, but it's something I want to work towards. So let's see."

It's not the first time the Dangal actor has discussed his dream project. In 2018, writer Anjum Rajabali revealed that Aamir had been pondering over the idea of creating a high-budget adaptation of the Mahabharata. Some reports even suggested he refrained from working on Rakesh Sharma's biopic for the same reason, but the actor didn't confirm those speculations.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy promoting Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) with its team as the film is India's official entry to the Oscars 2025. Khan will also return to acting with Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. While these projects keep him occupied, there is uncertainty about whether he will work on his dream project on Mahabharata.

