Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops goofy moments with husband Nupur Shikhare on their first wedding anniversary; SEE PICS 

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Nupur Shikhare, today, January 3, 2025. Recently, she shared some love-filled pictures with her husband to mark the occasion, and fans immediately rushed to wish the adorable couple.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira Khan shared pictures with her husband, Nupur Shikhare. In the photos, she was seen wearing a pastel green printed saree and gracefully sitting on the floor of her balcony. While Nupur sat alongside her in a black kurta-pajama paired with a golden overcoat. The moment was filled with happiness and warmth as they shared playful moments.

In the first picture, Ira and Nupur lovingly gaze into each other's eyes, while in the next, Ira sweetly pecks her husband's cheek. The following images showcase their goofy side as they pose with funny expressions, while the final few clicks show them sitting with their backs against each other, sharing cute, candid moments.

Along with the pictures, Ira kept her caption simple yet heartfelt, writing, "Happy Anniversary, my love." Shikhare responded quickly in the comments, dropping multiple red hearts and a sweet note saying, "I love you," accompanied by kissing and heart emojis.

Fans showered the couple with warm wishes and congratulated them in the comment section. One fan wrote, "Be blessed always," while another commented, "God bless you two with everlasting marital bliss," adding red heart emojis to extend their blessings to the couple.

A few hours before Ira's post, Nupur Shikhare shared a heartfelt video celebrating their special day. In the clip, he traditionally honored Ira by presenting her with a shawl, bouquet, and coconut. In the caption, he revealed that the gesture was his way of acknowledging her courage and love throughout their first year of marriage.

For those who do not know, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is a vocal mental health advocate, while Nupur is a Fitness trainer. The couple married on January 3, 2024, in Mumbai's Taj Lands End. Following their official union, they tied the knot in a small ceremony with their family and friends in Udaipur, where several festivities took place, including the mehendi, sangeet, and a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

Later, a grand reception was held in Mumbai that was attended by Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Jaya Bachchan, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and many others.

