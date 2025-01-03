Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao shares PICS from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s ‘crazy fun wedding’ on their 1st anniversary

A year has passed since Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, married her longtime partner, Nupur Shikhare. On this special milestone, actor’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, shared beautiful wedding photos, reminiscing about the unforgettable celebrations. She marked the occasion with a heartfelt caption, celebrating the joy and fun of their wedding day.

On January 3, Kiran Rao took to Instagram stories to share three beautiful photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding. The first photo captures the couple walking hand-in-hand during their Christian wedding, radiating love.

The second features a heartwarming family photo with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, and Azad Rao Khan. The third one shows the adorable couple posing with little Azad between them, melting hearts with its cuteness.

Along with the pictures, Kiran Rao shared a heartfelt caption saying, "A year since this crazy fun wedding." She also added, "Love you @khan.ira & nupur.shikhare," expressing her affection for the couple.

Nupur Shikhare recently shared a fun video on Instagram where he humorously honors his wife Ira with a shawl, bouquet, and coconut, creating a lighthearted award ceremony vibe. The video begins with Nupur presenting the gifts to her, and the couple strikes a playful pose for a formal photo.

What stands out is Ira Khan trying to suppress her laughter while they go through the amusing motions. He captioned the post, “Honoring my wife Ira Khan with a shawl, bouquet, and coconut for her courage to marry me and for completing one year of our marriage.”

For those unaware, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had been in a relationship for quite some time before their grand wedding. Their celebrations began in Mumbai, followed by a stunning ceremony in Udaipur.

The festivities concluded with a lavish reception in Mumbai, which saw a star-studded guest list. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Juhi Chawla, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani were among the prominent attendees, adding to the glamour of the occasion.

