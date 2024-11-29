EXCLUSIVE: Ira Khan reveals whether her parents Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta's divorce affected her mental health; 'It was something...'

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is the founder and CEO of a Mental health support organization. She has been vocal about her struggle with depression and raises awareness over it with her father. Recently, she discussed her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's divorce and how she believed it didn't affect her but later realized she was not acknowledging her feelings. She also admitted her parents always ensured she was 'loved' and felt 'secure.'

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Ira Khan reflected on her childhood and shared that she initially didn't think her parent's separation affected her in any way. Khan explained that despite their separation, they maintained a united front for their children and shielded them from conflicts.

"They never fought around us and always presented a united front, and the families loved each other throughout the whole thing. I was like, no, this divorce cannot be something that is affecting me in a negative manner," she recalled.

But, she acknowledged her parents' separation was not a "one-day thing, and it was something that then changed their lives." So, as Ira grew older, she uncovered her deeper emotions and realized that despite an amicable parting on a peaceful note, it did leave some kind of emotional impact.

She noted, "Even if it ended for the better, there's a certain amount of pain that comes with anything breaking. As a kid, I refused to acknowledge that pain."

Although it helped her to have an optimistic viewpoint, she prevented herself from fully processing her emotions. The mental health supporter noted, "I've since discussed this with my therapist, and I've learned that while there's no need to blame anyone, it's important to acknowledge what happened."

However, she credited her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's efforts, for their efforts to handle the situation well because she 'loved' her, and they made her feel 'secure' where she always had the back of her family.

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986, and after 16 years of marriage, they separated in 2002. Ira Khan is the younger child of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, born in 1997 and married fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in January 2024.

