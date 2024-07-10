Maharaj: Junaid Khan’s jiju Nupur Shikhare reviews actor’s debut movie; says THIS

Aamir Khan’s elder son Junaid Khan recently made his debut with the OTT movie, Maharaj. Based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, the film has been receiving a lot of love and praise from cinema buffs.

The debutant actor’s brother-in-law Nupur Shikhare is also among the many people who liked his performance as Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer of India. Check out to know what he said!

Nupur Shikhare reviews Junaid Khan’s Maharaj

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Junaid Khan’s debut movie Maharaj is the story of an “unsung hero" and a "chapter in history" that has not been explored yet. Despite facing initial roadblocks, the film was finally released on Netflix on June 21.

Cinema buffs were quick to watch the movie and heap praise on the cast which included Jaideep Ahlawat. When the paparazzi spotted Nupur Shikhare, husband of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, they questioned him about Junaid’s debut film.

When asked by the paparazzi in Marathi if he watched Maharaj, Nupur responded positively with a smile. The celebrity fitness trainer further added, “Mala vaatli of course (I liked it of course)” on being quizzed about how is the movie. The shutterbugs also asked him how his wife, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan was, and to this, he replied, “Mast”.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Junaid Khan on playing the role of Karsandas Mulji in Maharaj

Junaid and Siddharth were in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla to talk about the film and share experiences while working on it. During the chat, Khan stated that people don’t know much about his historical character Karsandas Mulji’s personality.

“It's not really there in the public domain. But what we do have is his writings, his articles, and his own newspaper. He wrote for other newspapers including Dadabhai Naoroji's Rast Goftar (sic),” Khan stated.

He added, “That's actually exciting because you actually get to learn about a person on how they express themselves.” Junaid also heaped praise on the co-writers of Maharaj, Vipul Mehta, and Sneha Desai, for doing an incredible job of creating such a powerful and impactful personality of his character based on his writings.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Maharaj actor Junaid Khan shares what intrigued him most about Karsandas Mulji; here's what he said