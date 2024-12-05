Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira says she wanted to give in after being ‘dissatisfied’ with her day; What she did next is worth giving a shot

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health issues.

Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan have often spoken up about dealing with mental health issues. The celebrities have used their platform to raise awareness about the same, starting a conversation around topics like depression and anxiety. Nearly an hour ago, Ira took to her Instagram to talk about her day. In her note, she expressed being ‘dissatisfied’ with her day. However, she also revealed how she made the feeling go away.

On December 5, Ira Khan took to her social media and shared how she felt ‘scattered, unaccomplished and dissatisfied’ with her day. She further penned that if she doesn’t call it a day soon, ‘the probability of tomorrow going similar is higher.’

Having said that, Aamir Khan’s daughter also admitted that it’s okay to have these days. It’s also a positive thing to become aware of having these days.

Along with the note, she penned a lengthy caption sharing that she wanted to give in, and she did that to some extent. She even started to journal but ended up frustratedly asking herself, “What do I do to stop feeling this way? Should I stay up and work? Watch TV and distract myself with light content to unwind? Meticulously plan tomorrow so it goes better?”

She was annoyed with her feelings about her day and the disparity between what she wanted to achieve, what she expected to achieve, and what she finally did achieve. This is when she remembered that she knew how to make this go away.

“I felt my feelings. I did a little self-soothing in not the most healthy manner but nothing too terrible. I noticed what was happening and remembered that I could actually control this situation. And once you know better, you can do better!” Ira stated in her note. Earlier, Ira's father also spoke about taking joint therapy with his daughter.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

