Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par song Bum Bum Bole is favorite of THIS Australian cricketer's daughter; asks fans 'what this is?'

Aamir Khan, who is fondly known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, is currently gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par. The superstar doesn't believe in this tag as he always wishes to create magic on-screen instead. The 59-year-old star is best known for movies like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Sarfarosh, 3 Idiots, PK, Taare Zameen Par, and many more. Speaking of Taare Zameen Par, Aamir has his little fan abroad as his popular song Bum Bum Bole from the 2007 film has become a favourite track of Australian cricketer David Warner's daughter.

On Instagram, David Warner dropped a video of his daughter Isla in which she can be seen watching Aamir Khan's song, Bum Bum Bole. The television set shows Aamir as Ram Shankar Nikumbh entertaining students including Ishaan Awasthi with his quirky dance moves. As David points the camera towards her, the little munchkin runs away from the frame.

Not just the clip, the Australian cricketer also wrote a caption for his Instagram followers, while asking about the track. "Isla has listened and watched this a lot. Can you please tell me what this is?"

Watch the video here:

Fans in India bombarded his comment section with their reactions to the post. A fan wrote, "Make her watch the movie too. She will love it." "Show her the movie sir “Taare Zameen par," a comment read.

An Instagram user informed the cricketer about the film. "This is Hindi film song Taare zameen par ( Stars on The earth)," the comment read. Likewise, another user wrote, "It's a song of great movie # taare zameen par. Must watch every parents for their children."

Advertisement

Some of them quipped by saying that he should get his Aadhar card issued in India. "Okay now it's time to issue Aadhar card for the Warner family," read a comment. "Are yrr koi iska aadhaar card bnawao (Someone issue him an Aadhar card)," an Instagram user commented.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen as a lead in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022 and produced Laapataa Ladies this year. RS Prasanna is helming Aamir's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The superstar is reuniting with Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary after 17 years. Genelia D'Souza will play a crucial role in the movie.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan opens up on believing in 'magic' over 'perfectionism', talks about finding God in 'detail'