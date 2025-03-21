Aashram: Aaditi Pohankar reveals toughest part of her role in S3 of Bobby Deol-led show; calls it ‘emotionally draining’

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 was released in February this year. The series brought back Bobby Deol as the Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala and Aaditi Pohankar as Parminder 'Pammi' Lochan. Aaditi has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences with her role in the series. Now, talking about the third season, the actress shared the most demanding aspect was the transformation of her character. She also admitted that stepping into the character’s journey took a heavy emotional toll.

In a conversation with ETimes, Aaditi Pohankar reflected on the challenges of bringing Pammi’s journey to life in Aashram. She said, "The biggest challenge for me this season was portraying Pammi’s transformation. The subtle shift from innocence to revenge was difficult to execute. If you notice certain scenes, like those with Bhabhi or after Akki’s death, the transitions are subtle yet powerful."

The actress added, "As an actor, capturing those nuances is always challenging because you don’t always know where you’re headed." She added that portraying these emotions wasn’t about rehearsed execution but rather an instinctive process shaped by years of experience. Keeping each moment fresh and avoiding monotony in her portrayal remained a crucial challenge.

Aaditi also shared that despite Aashram 3.5 not having wrestling scenes, she maintained her training to preserve Pammi’s strength. Giving some examples of it she said that even subtle movements, like how Pammi rises after being drenched in jail, had to reflect resilience. She further shared that emotionally, the role was intense as Pammi’s pain shifted after her mother’s death, making her more guarded.

She expressed gratitude for the show’s overwhelming success, admitting they never expected such a passionate response. Being recognized by the character validates the impact of her performance.

Aaditi Pohankar also added that working with Prakash Jha was a career-defining experience. He taught her the power of subtlety, showing pain without exaggeration.

Recalling her casting, the actress celebrated with pani puri but soon struggled with gaining 10 kilos for the role. With her athletic background, it took three months of effort.

For the unversed, Aaditi Pohankar’s role in Aashram showcases a powerful evolution. Pammi initially embraces the ashram’s teachings, convinced by its outward image of fairness. However, as hidden truths emerge, she begins to see its dark side. Discovering Baba Nirala’s real intentions pushes her to stand against the system. Her shift from loyal follower to determined challenger adds intensity to the story, making her character one of the most striking elements of the series.

