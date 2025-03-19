Aashram: Chandan Roy Sanyal aka Bhopa Swami promises ‘more magic’ with his character in potential next season

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, the latest installment in the crime drama series Aashram, was released in February 2025. There was a lot of tension between Chandan Roy Sanyal's character Bhopa Swami and Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala in the show. Chandan recently opened up about where his character could go in a potential next season and promised ‘more magic.’

In a recent conversation with Mid-day, Chandan Roy Sanyal expressed his hope that interesting twists would be added to his character Bhopa Swami in the Aashram series in the future. He said that it would depend on the writers and he was currently unaware of what would happen. Chandan stated, “I am sure the writers will create more magic as this season has ended on quite a high.”

During the same conversation, the actor talked about how the latest season has become the ‘best’ for the audience. He said that he had known it was a great story but never expected it to have such a huge following.

In Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami dethrones Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala. The official synopsis of the show stated, “Justice is delivered and Baba goes to prison; a victorious Pammi reclaims her position in the Aashram as the Aashram embraces its new leader, Bhopa Swami, which marks a new chapter in this saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Chandan Roy Sanyal offered a peek into his preparation for his role. On Instagram, he wrote, “Rome was not built in a day! Abhinay ek saadhna hai, saalon ka tap (acting is a methodical discipline, years of practice); subtext—Mere partner @iambobbydeol ke saath khoob tayaari ki—tab jaake aapko aanand aaya (Did a lot of preparation with my partner @iambobbydeol—then you enjoyed it. Japnaam. Under the able guidance of our boss, @prakashjproductions.”

The cast of the series also includes Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha. The show is helmed by Prakash Jha. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is available on Amazon MX Player.