Ek Badnaam Aashram’s Aaditi Pohankar says losing out on Aamir Khan's Dangal helped shape her character in Bobby Deol-led series: ‘That experience gave…’

Aaditi Pohankar became a household name after she took over the web space with her impactful performances in shows like She and Ek Badnaam Aashram. In her career, she gave many auditions, even for Aamir Khan-led movie, Dangal, but in vain. However, years later, her training for the role of wrestlers helped her shape her character in the Bobby Deol-led TV drama. In an interview, she stated that the experience gave her perspective on many things. Read on!

While talking to ETimes, Aaditi Pohankar spoke about losing out on being part of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. With a positive attitude, she stated that whenever one learns somethings, it is always for the future or will eventually be applied in some way. This is exactly what happened for her and the sports drama film.

For the blockbuster hit, she learned the Haryanvi accent, understood the mindset of wrestlers, and gained valuable insights. Even though she is playing the role of a young wrestler in Ek Badnaam Aashram, the character is very different. However, that prior learning proved essential and really helped her.

In the chat, she expressed being happy that she could apply the training of Dangal into the popular web series as now it’s not left within her as an unfulfilled desire. “That experience gave me perspective on many things—about myself as an athlete, as an actor, and the strength required to handle rigorous performances,” Aaditi stated.

Talking about Prakash Jha’s crime thriller, she stated that it was like making four films at once. At that point, she had to wrestle, train, and perform emotionally, all at the same time. Hence, she believes that experience truly shaped her. Coming back to Ek Badnaam Aashram, the crime drama web series first streamed on OTT in 2020. After successfully running for years, its Season 3 Part 2 was recently aired on streaming platform, MX Player.

Apart from Aaditi and Deol, the series also features actors like Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman and many others. Pohankar is seen playing the role of Pammi, a wrestler who is seemingly attracted to Baba Nirala and his aashram.