Jaat Trailer Launch: Sunny Deol says filmmakers 'need guts’ to cast him in a role like Bobby Deol's Abrar in Animal

Sunny Deol is set to charm fans with his upcoming actioner, Jaat. The trailer of the much-anticipated was launched in a special event that was attended by the entire team of the film. During the interaction with the media, the actor expressed his interest in doing a negative role like his brother Bobby Deol. He also revealed what stops him from doing such films.

While speaking with the media, Sunny Deol was asked if he feels his onscreen image of doing positive roles is strong enough that he hasn’t been offered a negative role like Bobby Deol from Animal. In response to this, the actor emphasized that he wouldn’t call it a negative role, but a character that he is open to playing.

He said, "Dekhiye main to chahunga kyunki as an actor, main use negative nahin kahunga, main use character kahunga toh uss hisab ka mere pas character aaye, definitely, I would love to do it. ye nahin ke nahin karunga (I'd love to play that role as an actor. I won't call it negative, I will call it a character and definitely, I would love to do that. I will not say a not it)".

"But then, the director and the producer need to have the guts to do that film with me. vo chahenge ke kuch aisi ho jahan pe log bole nahin nahin humein ise aisa nahin dekhna hai to iss hi mein main fass jaata hoon (They will say that audiences won't accept me in such a role, and that's where I get stuck)," he further added.

Advertisement

Speaking of Jaat, the upcoming film, apart from Sunny Deol also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regena, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan, Swarupa Ghosh, and others in key roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory has music given by Thaman S. It is set to grace the silver screens on April 10, 2025.

In addition to this, Deol also has promising ventures in his lineup that include Border 2 and Lahore 1947. The sequel to the 1997-released war drama film also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and more.