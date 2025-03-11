Aashram’s Pammi aka Aaditi Pohankar on being 'closest' to Bobby Deol; 'I never felt any distance between us'

Aashram is one of the most popular crime drama series on OTT. The Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar starrer has kept the audience hooked throughout different seasons. The latest installment, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, was released in February 2025. Aaditi, aka Pammi, recently revealed that she and Bobby have become 'closest,' adding that she had never felt any distance between them.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aaditi Pohankar opened up about her bond with Aashram co-star Bobby Deol. She said, "I think Bobby Sir and I have become the closest now." She recalled him calling her after the release of the season.

Aaditi revealed that there was hesitation in the beginning, but it was only for five days. She shared that later it felt as if they had been acquainted with each other for many 'lifetimes.' The actress added, "Or maybe I am just speaking out of so much love for him that I never felt any distance between us."

During the conversation, Aaditi Pohankar also expressed that their bond helped her in her performance. She mentioned that Bobby Deol noticed minor details about his co-actors. She said, "That meant he was fully present in the moment, and I think an actor couldn't ask for more from a co-actor than this- that they are present and reacting."

Aaditi appreciated him for his support. She added that her character Pammi's journey and many of her scenes were dependent on his reactions. She concluded by saying that it helped build her character.

Aashram revolves around Bobby Deol's character Baba Nirala, a godman with a huge following. In the latest season, Aaditi Pohankar's Pammi, who has been wronged by him, plots her revenge. The cast of the show includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles.

The series is directed and produced by Prakash Jha. It is written by PJP Team, Madhvi Bhatt, Sanjay Masoom, and Avinash Kumar. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 can be streamed on Amazon MX Player.